BARMM, BDA launches SUBATRA-ECSO together with EU and Spanish agency

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the Bangsamoro Development Agency (BDA Inc.) launched the Support to Bangsamoro Transition Justice and Society: Enhancing CSO Capacities for Inclusive Development in BARMM o SUBATRA Justice and Society ECSO Project on September 30, 2021 via zoom.

Together with the European Union (EU) and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), the project aims to contribute to a peaceful, cohesive, secure and inclusively developed Bangsamoro.

In a message, Hon. Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, expressed delight to the event and recognized the important role of civil society organizations (CSOs) in advancing the peace process and in achieving peace and development in Bangsamoro Region.

His Excellency Jorge Moragas, Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines, highlighted the significance of international cooperation complementing national efforts on peace building.

Mr. Christoph Wagner, Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union in the Philippines, believed partners in peace and development should not look in the side approach or one project or another but need to see what can be done together, how to partner from all different levels in the government of Bangsamoro with the local government units, with civil society, with business sector, with development partner and the national government.

The SUBATRA-ECSO project will work with the BARMM ministries and offices who also graced the event:

Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism

Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs

Bangsamoro Women Commission

Office of the Chief Minister - TMS

Other ministries and offices will be coordinated like the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG), Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS), Development Academy of the Bangsamoro (DAB) and the Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO).

BDA Inc. will lead various CSOs in the Bangsamoro based on their experience and field of expertise related to peacebuilding for the project implementation. These CSOs will help in implementing projects that shall respond to the needs of vulnerable and disadvantaged communities in the region: