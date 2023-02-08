BARMM bolsters network of peace builders thru creation of Peace Institute

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government thru the Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS) officially launched the Bangsamoro Peace Institute (BPI) on Saturday, Feb 4, here in this city.

According to the Ministry, the institutionalization of BPI will create a network of peacebuilders coming from different backgrounds, who shall be trained on various subjects or skills that are consequential in peacebuilding in the region.

"The Ministry sees the important role of peacemakers, peacebuilders, and peacekeepers from the law enforcement agencies, non-government organizations, and Bangsamoro Government agencies,” MPOS Minister Hussein Muñoz said.

"I am honored and elated as our aspirations in pursuing peace are gradually taking place. I commend the Peace and Education Division for this remarkable launching of Bangsamoro Peace Institute as our pragmatic approach to achieve long, sustainable, and enduring peace in Bangsamoro,” he added.

Meanwhile, BARMM Chief Minister said he is confident that BPI and its program will amplify the network of peace coming from different sectors.

“This will empower more peace advocates that foster synergistic partnerships with other organizations in the pursuit of long-term peace in the Bangsamoro homeland,” CM Ebrahim said.

The Acting Secretary of National Defense Carlito Galvez Jr. also lauded the event, through his letter read by a representative, saying the BARMM and the National government are very strong allies in promoting sustainable peace and genuine development in Bangsamoro.

“All our peacebuilding and development efforts have supported and complemented each other,” he said.

"The Office of the Presidential Adviser of Peace Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) commends the Ministry of Public Order (MPOS) and Safety for being at the forefront of collective efforts to make peace education across all sectors in the Bangsamoro. Through the Bangsamoro Peace Institute, it will provide an avenue for adopting meaningful discussions that provide in advance the religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence, transitional justice and reconciliation, conflict prevention, and peacebuilding,” said Galvez, who is also the concurrent head of OPAPRU.

Further, a message of support from one of the international partners, US Institute of Peace Vice President Dr. Andrew Wilder said: "We wish with every success about the ‘pie of peace’ and we want to be an important partner in that by sense.

“Certainly, with USIP, we are always looking for success stories to learn from and use that for the basis of training, teaching, and working to support other peace processes around the world,” Wilder shared.

Dir. Jennifer Staats USIP Director of East and Southeast Asia programs, Dr. Haroro Ingram USIP, Dir. Wendell Orbeso OPAPRU, Nery Ronatay Prog analyst WPS, Sheikh Maceda Interino Wali office representative, Aliah Adam Phil. Coordinator SCCB, Judith De Guzman Program analyst UNDP, Col. Vladimir Cagara Commander, 1st BCT JFT Central AFP, and PLt. Col. Carmelo Mungkas, among others, were also present at the launching activity.