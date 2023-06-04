BARMM boosts PRO-BAR’s mobility in MagNorte with four additional patrol cars

COTABATO CITY — BARMM’s Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) conducted last May 16 a ceremonial turnover of four new police cars to the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) Maguindanao.

These patrol cars will be utilized in law enforcement operations, aimed at combating criminality, maintaining peace and order, and ensuring public safety and internal security within the province of Maguindanao Del Norte.

MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo affirmed that the regional government, under the directive of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, will continue supporting the Philippine National Police (PNP) in their efforts to stabilize the peace and order situation in the area.

“We are also supporting the establishment of police provincial headquarters in Maguindanao Del Norte to be built on 5 hectares of land which will be donated by a friend of ours,” Sinarimbo added.

In response, PRO BAR Regional Director Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza expressed gratitude for the continuous support of the BARMM government.

He highlighted the significance of the patrol cars in strengthening their police forces and enabling them to promptly respond to community reports and concerns.

“We already received and used 26 patrol cars before from BARMM and this additional unit of police cars will definitely help augment our police forces in our participation to immediately responds to any reports and concerns of our community,” Nobleza said.

“We can also use these patrol cars not only on our police operations but also serve as an ambulance to rescue and save lives of our people,” he added.

Senior Minister Abunawas Maslamama emphasized that the provision of patrol cars is a tangible outcome of their joint efforts.

“We are lucky for having these new patrol cars to help control crimes but more than this is we need to continue and sustain our convergence and collaboration with each other (PNP and BARMM) to improve safety and public growth in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, MSSD Minister Atty. Raisa Jajurie highlighted her contribution to the procurement of patrol cars through the use of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Investment Fund (TDIF).

She mentioned that although her role was minimal, she hopes that it will aid the police forces in creating more secure communities, particularly in Maguindanao Del Norte.

“Hopefully, this will help in the effort of our police forces for more secure communities, especially in Maguindanao del Norte,” she said.

Governor Abdulraof Macacua of Maguindanao Del Norte conveyed a simple message, acknowledging the significance of these patrol cars in promoting and maintaining peace and order in the newly formed province. (Kasan Usop, Jr./BIO)