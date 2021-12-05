BARMM breaks ground for 14 village halls in North Cotabato

KABACAN, North Cotabato – Pinasinayaan noong sabado ng Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao ang 14 na barangay halls sa Kabacan at Carmen cluster ng Special Geographic Area (SGA) sa North Cotabato.

Nanguna sa ground breaking si Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM spokesperson at Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MIGL) minister,

Ang lugar ay kabilang sa 63 barangays ng lalawigan na sumama sa expanded autonomy.

“We also break ground for the first time for a Public Market from the BARMM, implemented thru our Ministry, in Barangay Manarapan of the Carmen Cluster,” Sinarimbo said in a statement.

The following are the recipient barangays.

For Kabacan Cluster, these are Barangays Pedtad, Sagadong, Buluan, Nangaan, Simune, Simbuhay and Tamped.

For Carmen cluster, Barangays Manarapan, Pebpuluan, Kitulan, Langogan, Kibayao, Nasapian, and Tupeg.

“Our hope is that these barangay halls will greatly improve government service delivery at the level of the barangay and that the Public Market will trigger economic activities in these cluster of barangays,” Sinarimbo said.