  Sunday Dec, 05 2021 08:01:31 AM

BARMM breaks ground for 14 village halls in North Cotabato

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 05:00 AM Sun Dec 5, 2021
29
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photos courtesy of MILG-BARMM.

KABACAN, North Cotabato – Pinasinayaan noong sabado ng Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao ang 14 na barangay halls sa Kabacan at Carmen cluster ng Special Geographic Area (SGA) sa North Cotabato.

Nanguna sa ground breaking si Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM spokesperson at Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MIGL) minister,

Ang lugar ay kabilang sa 63 barangays ng lalawigan na sumama sa expanded autonomy.

“We also break ground for the first time for a Public Market from the BARMM, implemented thru our Ministry, in Barangay Manarapan of the Carmen Cluster,” Sinarimbo said in a statement.

The following are the recipient barangays.

For Kabacan Cluster, these are Barangays Pedtad, Sagadong, Buluan, Nangaan, Simune, Simbuhay and Tamped.

For Carmen cluster, Barangays Manarapan, Pebpuluan, Kitulan, Langogan, Kibayao, Nasapian, and Tupeg.

“Our hope is that these barangay halls will greatly improve government service delivery at the level of the barangay and that the Public Market will trigger economic activities in these cluster of barangays,” Sinarimbo said.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM breaks ground for 14 village halls in North Cotabato

KABACAN, North Cotabato – Pinasinayaan noong sabado ng Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao ang 14 na barangay halls sa Kabacan at Carmen cluster ng...

Army unearths NPA arms cache in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat  – The military in Sultan Kudarat see the continuous diminishing of communist rebels’ strength with the latest blow on...

P13.6-M shabu seized in Indanan, Sulu

SULU - More operations are seen against illegal drugs as coordination among law enforcers was revitalized with aggressiveness and determination to...

Only 12 New COVID-19 infections in Region 12; no death

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 4, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWELVE (12) NEW CONFIRMED CASES SEVENTEEN (17) NEW RECOVERIES NO NEW COVID-19...

Ama, pinatay ang kanyang mag-ina bago nagpakamatay sa Tupi

TUPI, South Cotabato- Patay ang isang mag-anak sa Sitio Glandang, Brgy. Kablon, Tupi makaraang patayin ng isang ama kanyang asawa at 2 anak na lalaki...