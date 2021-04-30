  Friday Apr, 30 2021 10:54:17 AM

BARMM breaks ground for South Upi town hall construction

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 08:45 AM Fri Apr 30, 2021
BIO BARMM
MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo and South Upi Municipal Mayor Reynalbert O. Insular, during the ground breaking for the construction of town hall building. (BIO)

COTABATO CITY  — As part of providing public services to the Bangsamoro, the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) led the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of 2-storey Municipal hall on Thursday at Barangay Timanan, South Upi in Maguindanao.
 
MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo also handed over a check worth Ph12.5 million—the first tranche which is equivalent of 50% of the projects—to South Upi Municipal Mayor Reynalbert O. Insular.
 
The said projects are under the MILG’s comprehensive intervention and support to the local governments through its Local Government Facilities Development Program (LGFDP) and the Support to Local Government Unit Infrastructure Development Project (SLGUIDP).
 
According to Sinarimbo, the implementation of the projects was delayed due to the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
 
This year, the construction of eight Municipal halls has already started in the provinces of Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao under the MILG projects. It has allocated a budget for the construction of 100 units of Barangay halls across the region.
 
"Sa inilabas ng statistics survey, isa ang munisipalidad ng South Upi sa prayoridad na mabibigyan ng Municipal hall sa buong rehiyon," said Sinarimbo.
 
He also said that the 2-storey buildings are designed to have a session hall of Sanggunian, office of vice-mayor and counselors, and all of the mandatory departments under the Local Government  Code.
 
“Ang pangarap natin ay lahat ng munisipyo sa loob ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region ay magkaroon ng angkop na bahay-pamahalaan na siyang maging simbolo ng pamamahala ng kani-kanilang kumunidad,” he added.
 
Mayor Insular expressed his thanks to the Bangsamoro Government and the MILG for classifying their town as one of the recipients of the said project.
 
"Kami ay nangangako na ibibigay namin sa abot ng aming makakaya na ingatan ang inyong tiwala sa pag-contruct ng Municipal hall at sisikapin na sa maagang panahon ay matatapos ito,” Insular said.
 
Meanwhile, the MILG and LGUs of BARMM island provinces have already signed Memoranda of Agreements (MOA) for the construction of their respective municipal halls. The schedule for the groundbreaking ceremonies will start after the Month of Ramadhan. (Bangsamoro Information Office)

