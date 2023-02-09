  Thursday Feb, 09 2023 12:15:14 PM

BARMM building 9 village halls in Cotabato City

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:00 AM Thu Feb 9, 2023
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
SERVICES FOR ALL. Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao (5th from left) and some village officials show the PHP3.5 million checks to fund the new barangay halls courtesy of BARMM. (MILG-BARMM photo) 

 

COTABATO CITY  – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has poured a total of PHP31.5 million for the construction of 2-storey barangay hall buildings here, officials said today.

Each of the nine villages has an allocation of PHP3.9 million from the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILF), according to BARMM Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo.

Recipients of the project are Barangays Rosary Heights Mother, Rosary Heights I, Bagua II, Kalanganan Mother, Kalanganan I, Kalanganan II, Poblacion II, Poblacion III, and Poblacion VII.

Sinarimbo said the project is a component of the Office of the Chief Minister's Support to Local Moral Governance (SLMG) initiative that provides funding for infrastructure projects such as the construction of barangay hall.

The MILG's Project Management Development Division (PMDD) is implementing the project.

Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Ali “Bruce” Dela Cruz Matabalao lauded the BARMM Chief Minsiter Ahod Ebrahim and Minister Sinarimbo for the barangay infrastructure projects.

Cotabato City is the regional seat of BARMM.

"Barangays are at the forefront of local government, and this is extremely important; they interact with our constituents and participate in the delivery of fundamental services; BARMM and MILG can rely on the service of our barangays to be rounded for all," Matabalao said. 

