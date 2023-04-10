  Monday Apr, 10 2023 09:01:48 PM

BARMM building Pagalungan's modern fire station structure, village halls

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 17:00 PM Mon Apr 10, 2023
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo (5th from left) and Pagalungan Mayor Salik Mamasabulod (4th from left) led the ground breaking for the construction of modern fire station. (MILG photo)

PAGALUNGAN, Maguindanao del Sur - The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments (MILG), has intensified its “build, build, build” project aimed at bringing the regional government to the Bangsamoro.

The latest beneficiary of this program was the Pagalungan local government in Maguindanao del Sur.

On top of the construction of town halls and village halls across the region, BARMM is also building modern fire stations to improve LGU’s disaster response.

Pagalungan will have a new fire station building with firetruck once the project is completed.

Recently, Minister Naguib Sinarimbo led the ground breaking program in Pagalungan for the construction of PHP7 million modern fire station and four units of 2-storey barangay halls.

Minister Sinarimbo also visited town's new public market, also funded by the BARMM government.

He expressed his gratitude to Pagalungan Mayor Salik P Mamasabulod and all the local officials for their unwavering support for the BARMM under the leadership of Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim.

The barangay hall project is part of the Office of the Chief Minister's Support to Local Moral Governance (SLMG) that provides funding for infrastructure projects.

Funding for fire station building and barangay halls were sourced from the Bangsamoro Appropriation Act of 2022, all of which are carried out by MILG's Project Management Development Division (PMDD).

Mayor Mamasabulod and Vice Mayor Abdilah Mamasabulod are extremely grateful to the BARMM Government for funding the project.

 

