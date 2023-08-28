  Monday Aug, 28 2023 02:54:33 AM

BARMM builds 3 more barangay halls in SGA areas

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 23:30 PM Sun Aug 27, 2023
46
By: 
John Felix Unson
The new barangay hall in Barangay Bulol in Pikit in Cotabato province. (From MILG-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY - Three more newly-constructed barangay halls were turned over Friday by the Bangsamoro government to beneficiary communities in three areas in Pikit town in Cotabato province.

Local officials in Pikit told reporters Saturday the barangay halls in Bulol, Pamalian and Gli-Gli were constructed by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The three areas among the 63 Bangsamoro barangays, grouped together as the Special Geographic Area, or SGA, in different towns in Cotabato province in Region 12, whose residents voted in favor of the inclusion of their villages in the BARMM core territory during a plebiscite in 2019.

The MILG-BARMM’s three barangay hall building projects, each costing P3.5 million, are needed to establish a strong semblance of government in the three areas, according Regional Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front has forces in Bulol, Pamalian and Gli-Gli, helping the units of the Army’s 602nd Brigade and the Police Regional Office-12 maintain law and order in the local communities.

BARMM officials said their local government ministry had constructed no fewer than 60 barangay halls, municipal police stations and public markets in the six provinces and four cities of the Bangsamoro region since late 2021.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Business center sa Makilala, nasunog

MAKILALA, North Cotabato - Tinatayang mahigit sa P2 miluyong halaga ng mga ari-arian at paninda ang natupok sa sunog na naganap malapit sa public...

BARMM builds 3 more barangay halls in SGA areas

COTABATO CITY - Three more newly-constructed barangay halls were turned over Friday by the Bangsamoro government to beneficiary communities in three...

BARMM builds 3 more barangay halls in SGA areas

COTABATO CITY - Three more newly-constructed barangay halls were turned over Friday by the Bangsamoro government to beneficiary communities in three...

Socoteco 1 scheduled service interruption on Aug 28

#SOCOTECOIPowerAdvisory | Scheduled service interruption on: August 28, 2023 (Monday) Time 12:00NN-1:00 PM (1hr.) Affected: Entire FEEDER 11...

Cotelco power service interruption advisory

POWER ADVISORY! Affected areas: Whole Bagontapay substation When: August 27, 2023 (Sunday) Time: 6:15 am - 7:00 am (45 minutes) Time: 11:...