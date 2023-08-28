BARMM builds 3 more barangay halls in SGA areas

COTABATO CITY - Three more newly-constructed barangay halls were turned over Friday by the Bangsamoro government to beneficiary communities in three areas in Pikit town in Cotabato province.

Local officials in Pikit told reporters Saturday the barangay halls in Bulol, Pamalian and Gli-Gli were constructed by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The three areas among the 63 Bangsamoro barangays, grouped together as the Special Geographic Area, or SGA, in different towns in Cotabato province in Region 12, whose residents voted in favor of the inclusion of their villages in the BARMM core territory during a plebiscite in 2019.

The MILG-BARMM’s three barangay hall building projects, each costing P3.5 million, are needed to establish a strong semblance of government in the three areas, according Regional Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front has forces in Bulol, Pamalian and Gli-Gli, helping the units of the Army’s 602nd Brigade and the Police Regional Office-12 maintain law and order in the local communities.

BARMM officials said their local government ministry had constructed no fewer than 60 barangay halls, municipal police stations and public markets in the six provinces and four cities of the Bangsamoro region since late 2021.