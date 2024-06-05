BARMM builds 700 classrooms, hires more teachers

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has built about 700 classrooms since its inception in 2019, regional officials said on Monday.

BARMM spokesperson Mohd Asin Pendatun said the regional government, through the Bangsamoro Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE), will focus on improving school facilities in preparation for the opening of the school year 2024-2025.

He said some 700 school buildings have been completed in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi; the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, Lamitan, and 63 villages in North Cotabato that are now part of BARMM’s special geographic area.

“Over 500 classrooms more are undergoing rehabilitation,” Pendatun said in an interview, adding that over 5,000 new teaching and non-teaching personnel have been hired.

Among all BARMM ministries, MBHTE has the highest budget this year, at PHP30.2 billion.

MBHTE Minister Mohagher Iqbal said the number of enrolled students this year rose by 219,591, or 17 percent, compared to the previous year.

BARMM has 1,258,253 students enrolled in various public schools, including government-run “madaris” (Islamic schools) and community learning centers.

“No child should be left behind,” Iqbal said, adding that education should be accessible to all, including Alternative Learning System program learners. (PNA)