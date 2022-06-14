BARMM builds Bongao town hall, tourism center in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY – The regional government in the Bangsamoro region continues to build infrastructures that will improve basic services to its constituents.

The latest of these projects is the municipal hall of Bongao, the capital of Tawi-Tawi.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, minister of the Bangsamoro Ministry of the interior and local government, led the ground breaking ceremonies on Monday.

Sinarimbo personally handed over a check worth P25 million to Mayor Jimuel Que of Bongao for the construction of the new government venter of Bongao.

“I handed over to Mayor Que half of the P25 million commitment that we made to him when we held our Management Commitment meeting in Bongao last year,” Sinarimbo said.

Sinarimbo, along with other BARMM officials proceeded to Simunul town to break grounds for another project, the Simunul Port Terminal and Tourism Center.

“This project is a partnership between our ministry, the Province of Tawi Tawi and the municipality of Simunul,” Sinarimbo said.

“We also handed to the provincial government half of the 50 Million budget for this project,” the MILF minister who also BARMM spokeperson said.

“Our hope is that these projects will enhance further the capacity of LGUs in this new tourism destination-Tawi Tawi and its beautiful people,” he said.