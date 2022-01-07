BARMM builds modern public market for Barira, Maguindanao

BARIRA, Maguindanao - For so long the people of this upland town have been dreaming of a public market building similar to other local govenrment units across the region.

That will no longer a dream because the Bangsamoro Region is constructing modern public market for the people of northern Maguindanao.

"We are constructing another public arket in partnership with the Local Government Unit, led by Barira Mayor Abdul Rauf D. Tomawis," said Atty. Nabuib Sinarimbo, minister of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG).

Sinarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson, said Barira is a part of the sprawling Camp Abubakar, the biggest camp of the MILF, that straddles several municipalities in Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur.

The MILG and the Bangsamoro Government, led by the Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, are committed to transforming these municipalities into "vibrant economic hubs that can generate employment apart from providing these LGUs with non-tax revenue income streams thru the exercise of its corporate powers."