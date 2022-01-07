  Friday Jan, 07 2022 02:00:06 AM

BARMM builds modern public market for Barira, Maguindanao

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:30 PM Thu Jan 6, 2022
26
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

BARIRA, Maguindanao - For so long the people of this upland town have been dreaming of a public market building similar to other local govenrment units across the region.

That will no longer a dream because the Bangsamoro Region is constructing modern public market for the people of northern Maguindanao.

"We are constructing another public arket in partnership with the Local Government Unit, led by Barira Mayor Abdul Rauf D. Tomawis," said Atty. Nabuib Sinarimbo, minister of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG).

Sinarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson, said Barira is a part of the sprawling Camp Abubakar, the biggest camp of the MILF, that straddles several municipalities in Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur.

The MILG and the Bangsamoro Government, led by the Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, are committed to transforming these municipalities into "vibrant economic hubs that can generate employment apart from providing these LGUs with non-tax revenue income streams thru the exercise of its corporate powers."

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato City barangay chairperson hurt in shooting inside Mosque

SUGATAN ANG isang barangay kapitan ng Cotabato City makaraang siya ay pagbabarilin habang nasa loob ng isang mosque sa Barangay Rosary Heights 5,...

BARMM builds modern public market for Barira, Maguindanao

BARIRA, Maguindanao - For so long the people of this upland town have been dreaming of a public market building similar to other local govenrment...

BARMM asks Comelec to reconsider ruling on SGA voters

COTABATO CITY - The local government minister of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has appealed to the Commissionon Elections (...

MILG-BARMM to build new SB building for Kabuntalan, Maguindanao

COTABATO CIY - The regional government of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) continues to empower local government units through...

Unpaid bills leave Hall of Justice “powerless”

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Supply of electricity at the Hall of Justice in this city was cut over unpaid bills amounting to P300,000. Court proceedings...