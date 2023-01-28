BARMM caps successful 4th year anniversary; MOTC hailed as grand champion in float parade

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government culminated its 4th year foundation anniversary today, Jan. 27, with awarding of winners of different activities and competitions during the weeklong celebration.



Among the highlights of the culmination activity was the awarding of the winners of the float parade bagged by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) as champion, with the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) as the first runner-up, while the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) secured the 3rd spot.



Aside from the float competition, winners of food showcase and cultural booth competition were also recognized. For food showcase, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi emerged as champion, first runner up, and second runner up, respectively, while Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Lanao del Sur adjudged as champion, first placer, and second placer, respectively.



During the weeklong celebration, employees and guests in this city were billeted with different services offered by various government instrumentalities in the region ranging from social, environmental, and other vital services among others. The region's unique culture was also showcased in different activities.



In today's activity graced by Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim along with other officials and guests, he conveyed his appreciation to everyone who made the celebration worthwhile, citing the unity and cooperation existing among various stakeholders.



"With the cooperation of all stakeholders, the institution of this autonomous government is the birth of our greatest hope as a people who have long desired equal representation, identity, and harmony in our community for hundreds of years," said the Bangsamoro leader.



The establishment of the Bangsamoro Government is rooted in Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or the Republic Act 11054 signed by then President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on July 26, 2018. The law was then ratified during a successful plebiscite on January 21, 2019 which gave birth to the current Government of the Day—a parliamentary government that provided more meaningful autonomy to the Bangsamoro people.



Under Ebrahim's leadership, he envisioned a government free from corruption and other forms of deceit which the people know as "Moral Governance". Today, attendees to the festive culmination were once again reminded of their moral obligations.



"As we herald the triumph of a government free from corruption, manipulation, and the old habit of the past, let us continue the culture of peace and champion the essence of moral governance," the Chief Minister said. (Abdullah Matucan/BIO)