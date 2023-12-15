BARMM centers efforts on community resilience for sustainable peace, development

DAVAO CITY — Bangsamoro Government demonstrated its commitment to resilience by convening the ‘Bangsamoro Community Resilience Summit’ on Dec. 12-13, providing a strategic platform to address challenges in the Bangsamoro region.



Newly designated Minister of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) Lawyer Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba took the forefront in championing resilience within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), emphasizing the need for collaboration, diversity utilization, and inclusivity to foster resilience in the region.



The summit, guided by the theme “Leveraging Diversity, Fostering Inclusivity, Forging Unity towards Sustainable Peace and Development in the Bangsamoro”, underscored a collective effort, encapsulated in the Bangsamoro Plan of Action for Community Resilience (BPA-CoRE), uniting ministries, offices, agencies, and partners.



“Our involvement goes beyond administrative duties; it is a commitment to creating an environment where collaboration thrives, where the diversity of our communities becomes a source of strength,” the Dumama-Alba stressed.



National Security Council's Assistant Director-General Cornelio Valencia Jr. expressed gratitude to the MILG for leading the event, emphasizing its significance in raising awareness and enhancing skills throughout BARMM.



He sees this as an opportunity to solidify the government's steps towards a peaceful Bangsamoro.



“Pagkakataon din po ito upang lalong mailatag at masinsinang matalakay ang mga plano at programa para sa ikakaunlad ng rehiyon at ng ating mga kababayan Muslim,” Valencia said.



[This is also an opportunity to lay out and thoroughly discuss the plans and programs for the development of the region and our fellow Muslims.]



Additionally, Mayor Cahar Ibay of Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, mentioned the formation of a group in Maguindanao del Norte, highlighting the Iranun corridor's support for initiatives vital in addressing destructive conflicts like rido (family feud).



“The Iranun corridor is very supportive of such initiatives because our community resiliency is valuable, especially in addressing the rido that destroys everything from business to our children's education,” Ibay said.



United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Philippines Deputy Resident Representative, Erwine Carrie, noted the summit's role in uniting partners for community peace and resilience.



He highlighted that the BPA-CoRE considers the historical, political, and cultural context of BARMM, addressing multi-dimensional risks.



Speaking on behalf of UNDP, Carrie said, “I wish you success so that we can all continue to cooperate and collaborate in enabling the communities to adapt and respond better to various risk crises that may impact them in the coming years.” (Majid Nur/BIO)