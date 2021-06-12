BARMM chief Minister Ebrahim: Bangsamoro honors sacrifices of Filipino heroes

COTABATO CITY – The leadership of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today expressed optimism the Filipino people can survive and achieve independence from the pandemic.

“Our love for our country is needed now more than ever,” BARMM chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, said in a statement as the country commemorate 123rd anniversary of Philippine Independence.

“With COVID 19 taking over for more than a year our patriotism can be manifested even with the smallest acts such as observing the minimum health standards,” he added.

“Let us manifest the courage and nobility of our ancestors by putting an end to this pandemic. There is hope and we need everyone to win this battle,” Minister Ebrahim said.

He said as a people who struggled towards self determination, “the Bangsamoro understands the historic implication of this celebration.”

Ebrahim said as the Bangsamoro leaders continue rebuilding the region “we hope that our humble work paves the way for a meaningful recognition in our history in fighting against colonialism and oppression.”

The Bangsamoro people, he said, honor the sacrifices of Filipino heroes and the Filipino people towards genuine Independence.

“The sanctity of this liberation reflects the Filipino values of courage, hope and resilience – traits that the Bangsamoro is all too familiar with. It is, therefore, a must for everyone to sustain this legacy for this generation and those who will follow,” Ebrahim said.