BARMM CIDG agents arrest vice mayoral aspirant, seize guns

COTABATO CITY – A defeated vice mayoral candidate in Maguindanao was arrested and seized high- powered firearms during law enforcement operation before Friday, police said.

Lt. Colonel Bernard Lao, head of Bangsamoro Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), led the operation against Usop Sanggacala Aron, former village chair of Barangay Rumirimbang, Barira based on a search warrant issued by a local court.

Aron ran and lost in the vice mayoralty race in Barira during this year’s national and local elections.

Armed with search warrants CIDG operatives backed by Barira town police and soldiers swooped on the house of Aron in Barnagay Orandang, Parang, Maguindanao at past 12 midnight.

Police seized four M-16 Armalite rifles, one M-14 rifle, one Armalite with rifle grenade launcher, a cal. 380 pistol, 16 pieces 40mm grenades and various ammunition.

Aron admitted he owned two of the firearms confiscated by police. However, he said, the other firearms were pawned by civilians to his sons.

He is now detained at CIDG detention facility. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)