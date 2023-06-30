  Friday Jun, 30 2023 01:11:20 AM

BARMM compound to experience power service interruption on July 1, Cotabato Light says

Local News • 11:00 AM Thu Jun 29, 2023
91
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced scheduled power interruption affecting customers in inside the BARMM Compound, Cotabato City, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM (2 hours).

In a statement, the Cotabato Light said this is to facilitate the restructuring of the primary line maintenance activity in the area.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Man, wife gunned down in Shariff Aguak

ANG MGA biktima ay sakay ng payong-payong nang pagbabarilin. Sinabi ni Shariff Aguak municipal police chief Maj. Haron Macabanding, ang mga...

MILG-BARMM turns over Community Activity Center in SGA village

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato – The Bangsamoro government, through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), on Thursday turned over a...

3 DI listed drug suspect nabbed in Jolo

JOLO, Sulu - Three DI-Listed drug suspects were arrested by combined personnel of Jolo MPS together with the augmented personnel from 4th RMFC, RMFB...

BARMM compound to experience power service interruption on July 1, Cotabato Light says

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced scheduled power interruption affecting customers in inside the...

Medtech board passer mula Sultan Kudarat patay nang mabangga ng cargo truck sa Davao

Binawian ng buhay ang isang babae matapos mabangga ng wing van habang tumatawid pasado alas 9:00 kagabi, Hunyo 27 sa Km 12 McArthur Highway, Brgy....