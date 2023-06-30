BARMM compound to experience power service interruption on July 1, Cotabato Light says

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced scheduled power interruption affecting customers in inside the BARMM Compound, Cotabato City, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM (2 hours).

In a statement, the Cotabato Light said this is to facilitate the restructuring of the primary line maintenance activity in the area.