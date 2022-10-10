BARMM to construct 5 barangay halls in coastal town 

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government and the mayor’s office in Datu Blah Sinsuat are to jointly construct five barangay halls in the municipality to boost local governance.

Mayor Marshall Sinsuat of the seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte said Monday he is grateful to the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for embarking on the project.

The BARMM government will bankroll and implement, via the office of its local government minister, Naguib Sinarimbo, the construction of the barangay halls in the seaside Pura, Tubuan, Tambak, Resa and Nalkan areas in Datu Blah Sinsuat.

Covering 13 barangays, Datu Blah Sinsuat, located in the western coast of Maguindanao del Norte, is touted as the fishing capital of the province.

Sinsuat, now a second-termer mayor, and Sinarimbo signed on Sunday a memorandum of agreement binding their offices to cooperate in constructing the five barangay halls.

Their crafting of the MOA partly capped off the culmination program then of the first ever week-long “Layag Festival” in Datu Blah Sinsuat.

The mayor of Datu Blah Sinsuat organized the festival to imbue among constituents the historical value of sailboats, or wind-driven water craft rigged with colorful “layag,” that pioneer settlers had used for fishing in the sea and in voyages to what is now Cotabato City, BARMM’s capital.