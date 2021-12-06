BARMM continues Covid-19 vax drive, opens more hubs

COTABATO CITY – To cater Bangsamoro residents who missed to participate in the recent 3-day Bayanihan, Bakunahan national Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue the campaign and increased the number of vax hubs to 570 region-wide.



“Tuloy tuloy po yung ating vaccination even after this three-days national vaccination days. Ating ipagpapatuloy po ito para at least yung hindi po naka-avail sa tatlong araw na ito ng pagbabakuna ay atin silang mabigyan ng bakuna,” said MOH Minister Dr. Bashary Latiph.



“Ang Ministry of Health po ay nakahanda ang aming mga tauhan sa inyong mga munisipyo o mga bayan at maging sa ating mga barangay,” he added.



MOH collaborated with Provincial Health Offices and Local Government Units to increase the number of vaccination sites in BARMM.



The ministry has tallied a total of 195,440 doses of vaccine administered in the region during the three-day activity from Nov. 29- Dec 1.



Data released by MOH showed that 162,352 jabs were entered into the Vaccine Operations Reporting System (VORS), while 33,088 were manually recorded.



Minister Latiph thanked the various BARMM ministries, agencies, offices, men in uniforms, non-government organizations, civil society organizations, and volunteers for the support they have shown during the Bayanihan, Bakunahan.



“Hindi ko na po isa-isahin, maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat… kasi ito po ay whole of society approach at whole of government approach… alam namin na hindi namin ito makayanan kung wala po yung ating mga kasamahan sa iba't- ibang sangay ng gobyerno ganun din sa mga NGOs,” he said. (Bangsamoro Information Office)