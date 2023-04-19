BARMM continues support to UK peacemaking efforts in Bangsamoro

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – The government of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has reaffirmed its commitment to support the peace-making efforts of the UK Government in the Bangsamoro.

This after key members of the parliament and parliament secretariat visited London and Scotland in the United Kingdom for a learning visit last month.

The learning visit, led by Chief Minister and Member of the Parliament, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, built a stronger link between the Bangsamoro Parliament and UK Parliament and further maintained the international cooperation relationship between the two governments.

Chief Minister Ebrahim said that the UK Learning Visit 2023 was significant and “relevant for the politics and governance in the Bangsamoro” as they shared the Bangsamoro experience and practices which is “unique setup under the presidential system.”

“As we aim for an inclusive, accountable governance, we want to continue the international cooperation relationship with the UK Government and sustain its peacebuilding and peace-making efforts towards the fulfilment of Bangsamoro people’s aspiration to lasting peace,” the Chief Minister said.

The team was able to witness how the executive and legislature relationship works in practice within the UK model of managing and delivering the government's legislative programme.

They learned the internal management and administration arrangements of parliament, especially the relationship of Westminster Palace to the Scottish Parliament.

Processes of crafting parliament laws and its responsibilities as well as operation of financial scrutiny process was also discussed to clarify the roles of the Parliament Secretariat in supporting the budget oversight function of the parliament.

The team was also able to examine how parliamentary departments develop training plans and materials for new staff to further understand human resource functions and responsibilities.

They also explored how the Bangsamoro Parliament can be more women-friendly so it can encourage more women political leaders into the parliament and the support they need.

Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) Bangsamoro Representative, Cynthia Guerra said that the team’s various exposures and learning exercises in the UK is “really raising the bar for Bangsamoro.”

“With the new learnings combined with the rich experience and successful practices, the Bangsamoro Parliament is worth emulating and can be a model to other existing and emerging parliaments around the world,” Guerra added.

Joining Chief Minister Ebrahim were Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Floor Leader Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba; Deputy Floor Leader Atty. Jose I. Lorena; Member of Parliament (MP) Engr. Aida M. Silongan and MP Prof. Eddie M. Alih.

Parliament support staff who joined the learning visit were BTA Secretary General Prof. Raby Angkal, Plenary and Committee Affairs Department (PCAD) Director III Jaime M. Ayub; and Statutory Committees Support Service (SCSS) Director II, Atty. Abdel Jamal R. Disangcopan.

The UK Learning Visit 2023 is sponsored by WFD through the Conflict, Stability, and Security Fund (CSSF) of the British Embassy of UK Government.

The UK Government has been a long-standing partner of Bangsamoro and is also committed to continue its support to sustain the gains of the peace process through WFD’s democracy and peacebuilding programmes towards stability of the Bangsamoro Parliament.