  Friday Feb, 25 2022 07:18:25 PM

BARMM cop chief elated as Maguindanao candidates sign covenant for peaceful elections

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 10:45 AM Fri Feb 25, 2022
48
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
IN THE NAME OF PEACE. Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, BARMM police regional director, poses with the candidates and they set free white doves to symbolize peace. (PRO-BAMM Photos)

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao  – Police, military, election officials and political aspirants see peaceful and orderly elections in Maguindanao after the major aspirants signed peace covenant here Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, police director for the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was elated how candidates for various positions in Maguindanao showed up at Camp SK Pendatun here to participate in the launching of "KASIMBAYANAN" (Kawani, Simbahan at Pamayanan) and Peace Covenant Signing for Secure, Accurate, Free and Fair Elections (SAFE) National and Local Elections 2022.

Brig. Gen. Cabalona and Comelec deputy director Atty. Renault Macarambon, and representatives from the Religious Sectors, Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and community leaders led the launching of SAFE 2022 and peace covenant signing.

Also present were some candidates from Lanao del Sur.

Cabalona said the purpose of the launching and peace covenant signing is to ensure all stakeholders participate in peaceful elections.

The gathering was highlighted by the signing of Peace Covenant and Pledge of Integrity between two gubernatorial candidates.

Reelectionist Governor Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu and Rep Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu led their parties in signing the covenant.

“This is heartwarming seeing warring political aspirants coming together with one goal – peaceful election in Maguindanao,” Cabalona later told reporters.

Cabalona said “all the signatories vowed to abide by the laws and constitution, respect the sanctity of elections, and reject without any reservations the use of violence, force, or threats to influence the outcome of elections.”

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM cop chief elated as Maguindanao candidates sign covenant for peaceful elections

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao  – Police, military, election officials and political aspirants see peaceful and orderly elections in Maguindanao...

COVID-19 update: 98 new cases, 186 recover, 6 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 24, 2022 (6:00 PM) NINETY-EIGHT (98) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-SIX (186)...

PhilHealth XII celebrates 27th anniv

KORONADAL CITY - In celebration of PhilHealth’s 27th anniversary, more than 30 officials and employees have participated in the blood-letting...

Drug peddler falls in Pigcawayan, P360K worth of meth seized

INARESTO ng pinagsamang pwersa ng Pigcawayan Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit, PDEA- 12 at RPDEU- 12 ang isang bigtime drug pusher sa isinagawang...

Cotabato Light announces change of scheduled 11-hour brownout

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced the scheduled power interruption to take place originally ...