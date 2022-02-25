BARMM cop chief elated as Maguindanao candidates sign covenant for peaceful elections

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao – Police, military, election officials and political aspirants see peaceful and orderly elections in Maguindanao after the major aspirants signed peace covenant here Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, police director for the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was elated how candidates for various positions in Maguindanao showed up at Camp SK Pendatun here to participate in the launching of "KASIMBAYANAN" (Kawani, Simbahan at Pamayanan) and Peace Covenant Signing for Secure, Accurate, Free and Fair Elections (SAFE) National and Local Elections 2022.

Brig. Gen. Cabalona and Comelec deputy director Atty. Renault Macarambon, and representatives from the Religious Sectors, Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and community leaders led the launching of SAFE 2022 and peace covenant signing.

Also present were some candidates from Lanao del Sur.

Cabalona said the purpose of the launching and peace covenant signing is to ensure all stakeholders participate in peaceful elections.

The gathering was highlighted by the signing of Peace Covenant and Pledge of Integrity between two gubernatorial candidates.

Reelectionist Governor Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu and Rep Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu led their parties in signing the covenant.

“This is heartwarming seeing warring political aspirants coming together with one goal – peaceful election in Maguindanao,” Cabalona later told reporters.

Cabalona said “all the signatories vowed to abide by the laws and constitution, respect the sanctity of elections, and reject without any reservations the use of violence, force, or threats to influence the outcome of elections.”