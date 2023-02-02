BARMM cop chief formsTG to probe murder of Polloc chair, wife

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) had created a special probe body to fast tract the investigation on the murder of a village chair and his wife in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday night.

Village Chair Abobakar Abdul of Barangay Polloc and his wife were killed in the 5:30 p.m. ambush in Sitio Timbangan, Barangay Sarmiento, Parang town by still unidentified suspects.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, BARMM police regional director, said the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG-Abdul) is headed by Colonel Ruel Sermese, Maguindanao police director.

“It will focus on the conduct of an in-depth investigation and for a thorough and swift identification of the suspects,” Guyguyons said.

He also condemned the attack against Abdul and his wife.

“I strongly condemn this act,” Guyguyon said, adding that the police is determined to bring the perpetrators behind bar.

“Indeed, this is such an appalling incident,” Guyguyon said. “But definitely, this incident will not shake the peace and order in the municipality,” he said.

He assured the victims’ families “that justice will be served and that the police commit its law enforcement capabilities to this case to bring all involved to justice.”

“To the people of Maguindanao, your PRO BAR police are already on the ground to secure your safety, especially the constituents of Parang,” Guyguyon said.

Maj. Christopher Cabugwang, Parang municipal police chief, said initial investigation showed that one of the possible motives was politics and related to the coming village elections this year.

He said Abdul is seeking reelection for his second term.

In the past weeks, there were reported commotion and misunderstanding at the Comelec office on the registration of new voters for the village and Sangguniang Kabataan elections later this year.

Abdul was always present at the voters’ registration in the village to ensure those coming to list up are bonafide residents of Barangay Polloc and not from other areas.

Two men riding tandem on motorbike overtook the Toyota Hi-Lux driven by Abdul and opened fire, hitting the village official and his wife.

Abdul lost control of the steering wheel and his pick-up truck to hit a concrete electric post.

Both were declared dead upon arrival in the hospital.