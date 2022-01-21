BARMM cops arrest 8 election gun ban violators since Jan. 9

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - PBGen Eden T Ugale, Regional Director, PRO BAR, lauded the efforts of law enforcers in the Bangsamoro Region for their intensified conduct of COMELEC Checkpoints that resulted to the apprehension of eight (8) Gun Ban violators in the first 10 days of Election Period covering January 9 to January 19, 2022.

“Pinupuri ko ang ating mga kapulisan kasama ang kasundaluhan sa mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng COMELEC Gun Ban para sa matiwasay, ligtas at payapang pagsasagawa ng 2022 National and Local Elections sa rehiyon ng Bangsamoro.”, PBGen Ugale said.

“Muli, pinaalalahanan ko ang publiko na ipinagbabawal ang pagdadala at pagbiyahe ng baril, lisensyado man o hindi, maliban lang kung may pahintulot mula sa COMELEC”, PBGen Ugale added.

On the first day alone of the Election Period, January 9, four (4) separate arrests were made in the areas of Cotabato City and Lanao del Sur wherein three arrests were made during the conduct of COMELEC Checkpoint Operations while the other arrest was done during a hot pursuit operation.

The remaining four (4) violations of Gun Ban that transpired following the first day of Election Period were recorded each in the areas of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Cotabato City.

Confiscated items during the period of 10 days were eleven (11) units caliber .45 pistol, one (1) Revolver (Paltik), one (1) Hand grenade, fourteen (14) magazines and (75) ammunitions for caliber .45 pistol.

Cases on violation of Omnibus Election Code were already filed against the apprehended Gun Ban violators.