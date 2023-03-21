BARMM Darul Ifta declares Ramadhan to commence March 23

COTABATO CITY – A Muslim religious leader today announced that the Holy Month of Ramadhan will official commence on Thursday, May 23, Thursday.

“The result of the moonsighting was that the crescent moon has not been sighted,” Abdulrauf Guialani, Bangsamoro Jurist (Deputy Mufti) and officer in charge of the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta (House of Opinion), said Tuesday night.

On Monday, the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta, headed by Bangsamoro Mufti Abuhuraira A. Udasan, assigned groups to perform moonsighting this evening, Tuesday, March 21.

“They (the groups) have performed what they were assigned to do, and then finally, the result of the moonsighting is that the crescent moon has not been sighted,” Guialani said.

“Based on this, the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta' has decided that the beginning of Ramadhan will be on Thursday 23rd of March, 2023,” he added.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadhan is one of the most sacred times for Muslims.

For 30 days, Muslims observe a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset. They refrain from eating or drinking water, during these daylight hours and spend more time in prayers.

Muslim faithful are encourage to study the Holy Quran, hold prayer, and fasting during the month of Ramadhan.