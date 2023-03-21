  Tuesday Mar, 21 2023 10:09:58 PM

BARMM Darul Ifta declares Ramadhan to commence March 23

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 20:30 PM Tue Mar 21, 2023
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY  – A Muslim religious leader today announced that the Holy Month of Ramadhan will official commence on Thursday, May 23, Thursday.

“The result of the moonsighting was that the crescent moon has not been sighted,” Abdulrauf Guialani, Bangsamoro Jurist (Deputy Mufti) and officer in charge of the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta (House of Opinion), said Tuesday night.

On Monday, the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta, headed by Bangsamoro Mufti Abuhuraira A. Udasan, assigned groups to perform moonsighting this evening, Tuesday, March 21.

“They (the groups) have performed what they were assigned to do, and then finally, the result of the moonsighting is that the crescent moon has not been sighted,” Guialani said.

“Based on this, the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta' has decided that the beginning of Ramadhan will be on Thursday 23rd of March, 2023,” he added.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadhan is one of the most sacred times for Muslims.

For 30 days, Muslims observe a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset. They refrain from eating or drinking water, during these daylight hours and spend more time in prayers.

Muslim faithful are encourage to study the Holy Quran, hold prayer, and fasting during the month of Ramadhan. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM Darul Ifta declares Ramadhan to commence March 23

COTABATO CITY  – A Muslim religious leader today announced that the Holy Month of Ramadhan will official commence on Thursday, May 23, Thursday...

34 loose firearms handed over to military in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Lantawan Mayor Nursiya Ismael handed over 34 loose firearms to the military in a ceremonial turn-over held at the 19th Special...

Man with P1,7-M shabu nabbed in Polomolok sting

KORONADAL CITY – Collaborative effort of PRO 12 in intensified campaign against illegal-drugs resulted in the arrest of notorious drug peddler...

Priest mistaken for transporting a "salvaged man"

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – A Catholic priest has claimed that a police officer suspected him of transporting a salvage victim while driving from Digos...

P510K shabu seized in Carmen, North Cotabato, dealer nabbed

KIDAPAWAN CITY – About P510,000 worth of shabu were seized from a High Value Individual (HVI) in Purok 14, Brgy. Poblacion A, Carmen, Cotabato...