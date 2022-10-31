BARMM death toll due to "Paeng" rises to 51 with 14 missing

COTABATO CITY – The death toll of the devastation brought about by Typhoon Paeng in Maguindanao rose to 51 with 14 others still missing, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today said.

The situation report released by the BARMM’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) Monday morning showed that 31 others were injured, mostly residents of a relocation site in Barangay Kusiong Datu Odin Sinsuat hit by landslides on Thursday dawn.

BARMM READi, the humanitarian and disaster response unit of BARMM, said 31 of the fatalities were from Datu Odin Sinsuat town, seven in Datu Blah Sinsuat, eight in Upi, three in Barira, one in South Upi, all in Maguindanao del Norte and one in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

It said 582,884 individuals were affected from 202,598 households in 389 barangays across the region.

The office of BARMM Education Minister Mohaqher Iqbal monitored 84 schools across the region were submerged by floodwaters as of Oct. 30.

At least three bridges in Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur had been damaged and destroyed by floods. These are the Kusiong-Tapian bridge in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Nituan Bridge in Parang, both in Maguindanao del Norte and Labu-Labu Bridge in Datu Hofer, Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, relief teams and his staff braved the roads and the huge waves to reach Barangay Matuber, Datu Blah.

Sinarimbo brought emergency relief aid to Datu Blah flood victims on Sunday afternoon. (EOF)