BARMM donates brand new fire truck to regional police

COTABATO CITY – To help imporve firefighting capability and disaster response of police in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the regional government donated a one unit of modern fire truck with accessories.

The turnover ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) grounds through the the Interior Affairs Services (IAS) of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG-BARMM).

The program was led by MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo and Deputy Minister Abunawas L Maslamama and was officially received by Brig. Gen. John G Guyguyon, police regional director for BARMM.

“The PNP is "looking forward to a stronger partnership" with the Bangsamoro Government through the MILG in maintaining peace and security in the region,” Guyguyon said after receiving the vehicle’s documents.

A Memorandum of Agreement for the official handover of the firetruck was also signed during the program, witnessed by representatives from the PRO-BAR and the MILG, including IAS Director Atty. Marvin K Mokamad.

Atty. Sinarimbo said in addition, MILG also provided additional office supplies to the PRO-BAR's Human Rights Affairs and Regional Legal Office.

“The MILG will collaborate closely with the PNP to strengthen its approach in the expansion of its Project Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit (TuGoN) by partnering with more stakeholders to counter extremist narratives, among other things,” said Atty. Sinarimbo who recently returned home from an "Australia Study Visit for Philippine Officials - Criminal Justice Responses to Violent Extremism."

“One of the ministry's main services is support to law enforcement, which aims to empower them and make them more effective partners of the Bangsamoro Government in achieving lasting peace and sustainable development in the Bangsamoro Region,” he added.