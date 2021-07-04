BARMM education minister lauds students’ perseverance amid pandemic

COTABATO CITY – Minister Mohaqher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-BARMM) today lauded the students in the region for perseverance and completing their education amid the pandemic.

“I know this accomplishment is particularly significant due to various teaching and learning challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, I commend you not only for your commitment to learn and realize your academic goals but also for defying the odds,” Minister Iqbal said in his graduation message to students in their graduations, commencement exercises, and moving-up ceremonies.

“For our learners who still have a long way to go, rest assured that the Ministry will prioritize your well-being. I want to reiterate that the MBHTE is committed to improving the quality of education in the Bangsamoro, ensuring it responds to our people’s needs, ideals, and aspirations,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal said with the Education Code already in place, the MBHTE will work towards an educational system that prioritizes young people’s intellectual, physical, moral, and spiritual development and prepares them to become future leaders and professionals of this nation.

He said to achieve this, MBHTE will ensure that the educational system consists of a relevant, balanced, and inclusive academic curriculum or skills training program, proper and safe school facilities, and quality teachers and education managers for all Bangsamoro students.

Minister Iqbal has an unsolicited advised to students who have graduated or completed college education.

“Do not be frustrated if you do not realize your career plans immediately after graduation. It takes time to build a career. Life is not a race; it is a journey that one must tread sensibly. In this journey, you will meet people who will either motivate you or potentially question your capabilities. Do not fret if it is the latter — exemplify professionalism and focus on putting integrity in your work,” Iqbal said.

He commended the parents for investing in their children’s future by sending them to school or allow them to continue education via different mode of learning, among them distance learning and modular learning.

“With your cooperation, trust, and confidence, we provide our young people and the next generation an equitable start that is beneficial for them and leads to better economic and social outcomes for their families and communities,” he said.

Closing programs in BARMM schools were held via zoom and other form of online ceremonies.