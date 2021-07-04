  Sunday Jul, 04 2021 05:56:39 AM

BARMM education minister lauds students’ perseverance amid pandemic

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 20:30 PM Sat Jul 3, 2021
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
BARMM Education Minister Mohaqher Iqbal (MBHTE photo)

COTABATO CITY  – Minister Mohaqher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-BARMM) today lauded the students in the region for perseverance and completing their education amid the pandemic.

“I know this accomplishment is particularly significant due to various teaching and learning challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, I commend you not only for your commitment to learn and realize your academic goals but also for defying the odds,” Minister Iqbal said in his graduation message to students in their graduations, commencement exercises, and moving-up ceremonies.

“For our learners who still have a long way to go, rest assured that the Ministry will prioritize your well-being. I want to reiterate that the MBHTE is committed to improving the quality of education in the Bangsamoro, ensuring it responds to our people’s needs, ideals, and aspirations,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal said with the Education Code already in place, the MBHTE will work towards an educational system that prioritizes young people’s intellectual, physical, moral, and spiritual development and prepares them to become future leaders and professionals of this nation.

He said to achieve this, MBHTE will ensure that the educational system consists of a relevant, balanced, and inclusive academic curriculum or skills training program, proper and safe school facilities, and quality teachers and education managers for all Bangsamoro students.

Minister Iqbal has an unsolicited advised to students who have graduated or completed college education.

“Do not be frustrated if you do not realize your career plans immediately after graduation. It takes time to build a career. Life is not a race; it is a journey that one must tread sensibly. In this journey, you will meet people who will either motivate you or potentially question your capabilities. Do not fret if it is the latter — exemplify professionalism and focus on putting integrity in your work,” Iqbal said.

He commended the parents for investing in their children’s future by sending them to school or allow them to continue education via different mode of learning, among them distance learning and modular learning.

“With your cooperation, trust, and confidence, we provide our young people and the next generation an equitable start that is beneficial for them and leads to better economic and social outcomes for their families and communities,” he said.

Closing programs in BARMM schools were held via zoom and other form of online ceremonies.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Region 12 has 267 new COVID-19 cases, 206 recover and 3 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 3, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SEVEN (267) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-SIX (206)...

BARMM education minister lauds students’ perseverance amid pandemic

COTABATO CITY  – Minister Mohaqher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (...

MSSD releases P37-M worth of medical aid for indigent patients across BARMM

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has already released some Php37,000,000.00 worth of...

Lalaki patay sa pamamaril sa Surallah, South Cotabatol, suspect ama at kapatid ng kanyang GF

SURALLAH, SOUTH COTABATO - Patay ang isang 33 taong gulang na lalaki matapos na barilin habang katabi ang kanyang girlfriend sa Barangay Little...

5 drug suspects nabbed in North Cotabato anti-drug ops

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Combined elements from 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 12 (PDEA-12), and...