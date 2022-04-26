  Tuesday Apr, 26 2022 02:53:27 PM

BARMM exec foresees peaceful 2022 polls

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 13:30 PM Tue Apr 26, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY  – An official of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has expressed optimism the elections in the region will be peaceful and orderly.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM local government minister, said he sees no reason to place the entire BARMM under election hot spot as in the past and previous elections.

He said the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) that will actively participate in the balloting for the first time in history have vowed to help ensure elections will be peaceful.

Speaking during the #LagingHandaPH Public Briefing,” Sinarimbo said the region’s security forces, in partnership with the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), will jointly provide security to voters as they freely elect the region’s and the country’s next leaders.

He admitted that there are still areas in the region that the police are closely watching after putting these areas under areas of concern.

“So far, the citizens’ movement watchdog of the Comelec is active, including the general public,” sinarimbo said. “So we expect that overall, we have the right preparations and our constituents are also ready for the May 9 elections,” Sinarimbo said.

The BARMM police regional office has also created election Special Task Group to ensure “Secure, Accurate, Fair and Free Elections” or SAFE national and local elections in the region.

