BARMM eyes for 'digitally transformed' Bangsamoro region

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Economic and Development Council (BEDC) - Infrastructure Development Committee and its Sub-Committee on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) conducted its first meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Bajau Hall, Bangsamoro Government Center, in Cotabato City.



This is to tackle updates and concerns on ICT in BARMM. Also, during the meeting, the Sub-Committee presented to the quorum the approved BEDC Resolution No.18, creating the ICT Sub-Committee under the Infrastructure Development Committee, and also adopted the proposed House Rules and creation of Regional ICT-Technical Working Group (TWG).



Under the said resolution, the ICT Infrastructure Development Sub-Committee shall be composed of the Bangsamoro Information and Communications Technology Office (BICTO) as Chairperson and Bangsamoro Director-General of Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) as Vice-Chairperson.



BICTO Executive Director Jonathan Mantikayan, PhD-IT, who acts as ICT Sub-Committee chairperson, said that creating the sub-committee means that all issues and challenges related to ICT is not only confined to the ministries and agencies.



“The BARMM Government is serious enough in achieving the digitally-transformed Bangsamoro and at par with the rest of the country and the world,” Mantikayan said.



The members of the sub-comittee include the ministries of Transportation and Communication (MOTC), Public Works (MPW), Interior and Local Government (MILG), Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE), and Science and Technology (MOST).



Meanwhile, the creation of regional ICT-TWG is mandated to provide technical support in the formulation, update, review, and recommendation of physical plans in the region.



Some of the ICT-related concerns brought were issues on connectivity, the need of a database, lack of equipment such as personal computer (PC) and laptop, lack of common power tools for recurring office and equipment maintenance, among others.



On the other hand, Engr. Amil Abubakar, deputy director-general of BPDA, reiterated the functions and responsibilities of the committee which include the formulation and implementation of policies, plans, programs, and projects related to the ICT in BARMM.



“I highly encourage everyone to continuously work harder and develop the ICT structure in the Bangsamoro region,” Abubakar said. (Bangsamoro Information Office)