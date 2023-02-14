BARMM fortifies public-private sector partnership for better tech-voc program implementation

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) is strengthening the public-private sector partnership to ensure better implementation of technical vocational education and training (TVET) program for the Bangsamoro people.

The Education Ministry recently created the Regional Technical Education and Skills Development Committee (RTESDC) that shall oversee and ensure the public delivery of all skills development activities, including the partnership with private institutions in the region.

During the RTESDC’s first conference meeting held on Feb. 2 in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, Ruby Andong, Director-General of TESD, said, "matagal na namin sana itong na-implement dahil napakahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng ganitong committee sapagkat sila ang mag-recommend ng mga patakaran at pamamaraan para ma-harmonize ang implementation ng skills education with the strong partnership of private sectors,” she said.

"Sa Committee na ito ay lalakas ang relationship ng dalawa both private and private sectors at alam natin kung ano ang mga skills training na dapat ma-produce ng TESD which are aligned sa needs ng mga establishments natin pagdating sa paghahanap ng trabahante," DG Andong further added.

Led by the industry sector, members of the Committee representing the academe/education and labor together with the different government agencies had given their insights and policy recommendations that would lead towards improved access, relevance, and quality of TVET.

Committee members include representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR), Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE), Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT), MBHTE sub-sectors for Basic, Higher and Madaris Education and other concerned stakeholders.

The said committee is expected to encourage the active participation of various private enterprises as direct participants and immediate beneficiaries of training and skilled workforce in providing technical education and skills development opportunities.

Meanwhile, Director-General of MBHTE-Basic Education, Junn Abdullah Salik, Jr. emphasized the importance of harmonizing policies with that of the national, saying, “tayo ang mag-dedesign at gagawa ng policies which is aligned din sa national. So far ang kailangan lang natin ngayong pag-usapan, anong mga provision doon sa national ang pwede nating i-retain at ano yung pwede nating idagdag para magswak doon sa context natin.”

The MBHTE-TESD’s plans for 2023 were also laid out for better partnership of sectors involved. The Committee further looked into the growing TVET opportunities in Tawi-Tawi and the province’s emerging industries.

President and Chairman of the Board as well as the President of Mindanao TVET and a Member of RTESDC (Academe Sector), Bonifacio Valdez, MD., Ph.D.; Director II of MBHTE-TESD, Dir. Jonaib Usman; and Provincial Director of TESD-Tawi-Tawi, and Maryam Nurrudin were also present at the meeting. (Johaira Sahidala/BIO with reports from TESD)