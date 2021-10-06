BARMM free skills training program to benefit 160 IPs

COTABATO CITY – A total of 160 members of indigenous peoples (IPs) across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are set to benefit from free skills training on modern agriculture techniques.

This, after the BARMM’s Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education - Technical Education Skills Development (MBHTE-TESD) and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples' Affairs (MIPA) agreed to provide free skills training for IPs in the region.

“This intends to help the IPs chosen for the programs impart what they have learned from the training on modern farming techniques to their communities,” MBHTE-TESD Maguindanao Provincial Director Salehk Mangelen told reporters here Tuesday.

On Monday, Mangelen and MIPA Minister Melanio Ulama signed the memorandum of agreement to highlight the opening ceremony of the IP Month celebration in the region.

The agreement provides that MIPA will identify and screen 160 qualified applicants for the scholarship program.

The offered trainings include Agriculture Crops Production (ACP), Organic Agriculture Production (OAP), Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Plants Crops Leading to ACP, Procedure Organic Concoctions and Extracts Leading to OAP, and Procedure Organic Fertilizer leading to OAP.