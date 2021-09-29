BARMM-funded P8-million rice processing complex soon to rise in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – An Php8-million worth rice processing complex (RPC), funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR), is expected to rise in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao by February 2022.



The RPC, which will be equipped with newly introduced technologies, aims to help farmers from the town and its neighboring areas increase their income by reducing post-harvest losses and produce high-quality milled rice.



Officials of the MAFAR conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Sept. 23. Upon completion, the ministry will turnover the RPC to Datu Paglas Farmers Irrigators Multi-purpose Cooperative.



According to MAFAR Agriculture Director Engr.Ismael Guiamel, through the RPC, the farmers' production will be increased by more than 10 sacks from what they earn annually, and their post-harvest losses will be reduced as well.



"I hope this project will play a key role in developing the agriculture sector of Maguindanao in attaining food security in the Bangsamoro region," Director Guiamel said..



The Barrist Builders, contractor of the project, is expected to complete the construction according to its programs and specifications within 150 calendar days.(Bangsamoro Information Office)