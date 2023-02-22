BARMM GAD focal persons undergo training on Gender Analysis Tools Utilization

DAVAO CITY - To ensure that Gender and Development (GAD) programs, projects, and activities are compliant with relevant GAD policies and are gender-responsive to the issues and mandates of Local Government Units, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) gathered GAD focal persons to a Training Workshop on Analysis Tools: Harmonized GAD Guidelines (HGDG) and Gender Responsive LGU (GeRL) Assessment tools.

The training workshop attended by 123 GAD focal persons of LGUs and 10 MILF provincial GAD and alternate focal persons was held in Davao City on Feb. 13-14 for the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and Cotabato City and in Zamboanga City on Feb. 15-16 for Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

It was spearheaded by the MILG Local Government Development Division (LGDD).

Marline P. Pasil, LGDD assistant chief/GAD regional focal person has emphasized the importance of mainstreaming GAD by using gender analysis tools in the LGUs’ development plans.

Thus, the 5 percent GAD budget must influence the remaining 95 percent of LGU budgets to implement gender-responsive PPAs.

LGOO V Jessilou L Frugalidad of DILG XII Sarangani Provincial Office discussed the basic gender concept, followed by a discussion of the Gender Analysis Tools, their conceptual elements, and gender analysis steps.

She also thoroughly explained the HGDG background and project design using generic and sectoral-specific checklists.

She explained how the eight core elements of the Project Implementation, Management, and Evaluation (PIMME) checklists were applied and reflected in the GAD Plan and Budget.

She also shared an explanation after an audio-visual presentation introduced the topic of GeRL.

Following the workshops on HGDG application and GeRL tool administration, the participants were able to grasp and comprehend the significance of gender analysis in the formulation of the GAD Plan and Budget.