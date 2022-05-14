BARMM gave Sara 1.4-M votes, BBM 700k

COTABATO CITY - Presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and presumptive Vice President Sara Duterte won via wide margin in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindandao (BARMM) except in Lanao del Sur where Marcos lost to Faizal Mangondato.

Based on the partial and unofficial results transmitted to the transparency server, Mangondato got 143,034 votes based on 78 percent of the election returns while Marcos had only 107,544 votes.

Vice President Leni Robredo, backed by the regional political group United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), had 103,497 votes. Duterte got 264,497 votes.

In, Maguindanao (98 percent), Marcos had 277,301 votes while Robredo, on the other hand, was coming close at 231,960 votes. Duterte has 514,636 votes.

In Basilan (95.9), Marcos Jr garnered 141,064 while Robredo has 50,373 votes. Duterte earned 169,364.

In Sulu (89 percent), voters gave Marcos 31,281 votes while 9,501 for Robredo. The mayor of Davao had 318,250 votes.

In Tawi-Tawi (99 percent), the son of former Philippine dictator got 143,361 while Robredo was given 13,557 votes by the people of island municipalities.

Sara reaped 150,997 votes.

Overall, BARMM gave Marcos more or less 700,500 votes. The region also gave the daughter of President Duterte 1,417,744 votes. (Edwin O. Fernandez)