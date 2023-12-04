BARMM Gov’t pledges proactive response to social shocks, disasters to Bangsamoro constituents

COTABATO CITY — The Government of the Day reiterated Sunday its unwavering dedication to providing relevant services to the Bangsamoro people and promptly responding to their needs.



This commitment was emphasized on December 3 during the press conference of the Bangsamoro Government officials, primarily discussing their interventions regarding the recent bombing incident at Dimaporo Gymnasium, Mindanao State University-Marawi (MSU).



Minister Atty. Raissa Jajurie of the Social Services and Development shared that a total of 38 victims were already discharged from the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC), with two individuals receiving P10,000 as cash assistance for transportation and medication, and only seven were under care and medication, with one victim receiving P10,000.



Five hospital watchers received P5,000 each.



Minister Jajurie added that the Ministry continues its assessment to determine the assistance that the beneficiaries will be entitled to. MSSD will also provide mental health and psychosocial support initiatives.



Minister of Health Dr. Rizaldy Piang also mentioned that their Ministry has already collaborated with the APMC to ensure a zero-balance bill for bomb casualties.



Moreover, Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo of the Interior and Local Government stated that two coasters were already under the disposal of the Marawi City local government unit (LGU).



He added that the Ministry already coordinated with the Marawi City LGU, Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur (LDS), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and MSU-Marawi to set up an incident command post (ICP) to organize response at the University.



Atty. Sinarimbo stressed the Bangsamoro Community Resiliency Program (BCORP) of the MILG, based on the experiences during the 2017 Marawi siege, which allows the community to lead the sustenance of security in the city and recheck illegal and immoral ideologies such as violent extremism.



Likewise, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim reassured that the BARMM Gov’t will exhaust all its facilities and resources to address the horrendous incident and maintain a conflict-free BARMM.



“The only way now is to strengthen our security alertness, so this won’t happen again,” CM Ebrahim highlighted.



He also underscored that today’s unfortunate occurrence will not hurt the implementation of the Bangsamoro peace process.



The Gov’t of the Day’s concerted efforts to improve peace, justice, and security across the BARMM and boost the responsiveness and timeliness of social protection services to mitigate vulnerability to economic, social, and environmental shocks and disasters are under the seventh and 11th priority agenda of CM Ebrahim.