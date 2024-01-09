  Tuesday Jan, 09 2024 06:10:44 AM

BARMM Govt extends assistance to 34 families displaced by fire in Tawi-Tawi

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 19:15 PM Mon Jan 8, 2024
Laila Aripin/BIO
The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) provides on Jan. 4, food packages, medical aid, and other emergency assistance to the fire victims in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. (Laila Aripin/BIO)

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi – A total of 34 families from this town, who were displaced during the New Year’s Eve fire, received food packages, medical aid, and other emergency assistance from the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) on January 4.
 
The fire, which occurred at around 3pm on Dec. 31, 2023 in Barangay Poblacion, resulted in damage to 18 households, one (1) government office, and one (1) commercial warehouse. Immediate assistance was promptly extended to the victims on January 1.
 
In an interview, Leeshabel Adil, officer-in-charge of Bongao Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office expressed her concern, stating, “Noong nalaman kong mayroon na namang sunog sa Poblacion, I was worried kasi hindi pa nga naka-recover ang Poblacion sa sunog last September tapos ngayon New Year’s Eve mayroon ulit sunog.”
 
[When I learned that there was another fire in Poblacion, I was so worried because the community had not yet fully recovered from the previous fire in September.]
 
On January 4, assistance, including hygiene kits and 25-kilo rice packages along with essential groceries, was distributed to the 34 families. Financial aid and emergency shelter are pending distribution, awaiting the release of the 2024 budget.
 
The relief effort was led by MSSD in collaboration with the local government unit of Bongao and the barangay local government of Poblacion.
 
In addition to material support, MSSD provided counseling and profiling to the fire victims as part of social support measures.
 
Some of the displaced families are currently staying at Bongao Port Terminal, while others have sought refuge with family members.
 
The Bangsamoro Government, through MSSD Tawi-Tawi, will continue to monitor the progress of plans for the displaced fire victims. 

