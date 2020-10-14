BARMM gov't urge probe on shooting of 2 Tawi-Tawi frontliners

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government urged the police Wednesday to identify and prosecute the gunmen who shot and wounded two COVID-19 frontliners in an attack Monday in Bongao town in Tawi-Tawi province.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said their chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, wants an immediate closure to the incident that left social workers Niezel Ladjauddin Asakil and Kevin Pon badly wounded.

They are both employees of BARMM’s Ministry of Social Services and Development, or MSSD.

“We are optimistic the police can soon identify the culprits,” Sinarimbo said.

Initial police reports reaching the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City stated that the duo were on their way home from an official assignment in Panglima Sugala town in Tawi-Tawi when they were attacked by gunmen somewhere in Barangauy Lapid-Lapid in Bongao.

Bongao is the capital town of Tawi-Tawi, a component province of BARMM.

Sinarimbo, chairperson of the inter-agency Regional Advisory Council of the Bangsamoro regional police office, said the MSSD is now attending to the needs of the injured Asakil and Pon.