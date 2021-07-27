BARMM has 192 new peacekeeper cops

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - A total of 192 new graduates of police courses are now added to the forces in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM) after they took their oath of office Tuesday morning.

Brigadier General Eden T Ugale, regional director for Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autojnomous Region (PRO-BAR), officiated the oath taking ceremony for newly appointed police patrolmen and patrolwomen under the PRO BAR Calendar Year 2021-1st Cycle Recruitment Program at the Grandstand of Camp BGen Salipada K Pendatun, Parang, Maguindanao.

A total of 192 police recruits took their oath to become effective members of the police force.

“They were the best chosen after being able to surpass the tough screening with series of physical agility test, medical, dental and neuropsychiatric examination, drug test, final committee interview, and final deliberation,” Brig. Gen. Ugale said.

“You are now regular members of the PNP, be instruments of peace as you perform your primary duties of serving and protecting our people,” Brig. Gen. Ugale said.

Before their deployment to various parts of the Bagnsamoro region, they will undergo the Public Safety Basic Recruit Course (PSBRC) training for six months at Regional Training Center 12 in General Santos City.

Upon completion of the training, another six months will be spent on the field as part of their Field Training Program.

Once completed, they will be deployed to the police offices and units in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, as well as in the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, Lamitan and Special Geographic Area in North Cotabato.