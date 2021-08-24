BARMM has 60 more offshore emergency responders

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) announced Monday the graduation on August 22 of 60 more volunteers from an extensive water search and rescue training handled by military and civilian experts.

It was the second group the READi-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division capacitated for offshore water search and rescue in a span of only about 30 days.

The volunteers are to serve in their respective communities in Maguindanao’s Datu Blah Sinsuat, Sultan Mastura and Parang towns and in Cotabato City, which is the capital of the now 28-month BARMM.

The READi-BARMM is operating under the direct supervision of Bangsamoro Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

It is a contingent of combined Moro and non-Moro workers trained in calamity and disaster response, offshore rescue and humanitarian missions for conflict-stricken communities.

READi-BARMM personnel, also well-versed in vehicular accidents and collapsed structure rescue, are also in the forefront of the Bangsamoro regional government’s war on COVID-19.

The BARMM also covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Marawi and Lamitan.