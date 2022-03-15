BARMM has new police lieutenant colonels

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - Police Brigadier General Arthur R Cabalona, Regional Director, PRO BAR personally administered the oath taking and donning of ranks of the three (3) newly promoted Police Lieutenant Colonels on March 14, 2022 at the Maringal Lounge, Camp BGen Salipada K Pendatun, Parang, Maguindanao.

Those who have been promoted to the rank of Police Lieutenant Colonel were:

Police Lieutenant Colonel Luisa D Candido from Sulu Police Provincial Office;

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arturo C Rivera Jr, from RCADD, PRO BAR; and

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jeseryl A Dela Cruz – Tawi-Tawi Police Provincial Office.

In his message, PBGen Cabalona encouraged the promoted officers to exert efforts in doing their respective duties and live up to the philosophy and core values of the PNP.