BARMM to help BFP personnel hurt in North Cotabato accident

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government is extending help to the 10 personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection assigned in the autonomous region who figured in a vehicular accident in Alamada, North Cotabato Tuesday night.

This was relayed to this online news oufit Thursday by Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Support shall also be extended to the fAmily of the lawyer Minerva Sakar Guiling of the Commission on Audit who perished in the incident.

Guiling and 10 members of the BFP-BARMM were hurt when their vehicle plunged into a cliff in Barangay Barangiran in Alamada town past 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The Alamada municipal police Guiling, a senior COA regional staff, succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

Guiling and 13 personnel of the BFP’s Bangsamoro regional office were together in a van-type Mitsubishi light truck en route to Cotabato City from an official mission in Wao town in Lanao del Sur when the brake system of the vehicle malfunctioned, causing an accident.

The vehicle carrying them repeatedly rolled over as it fell about 60 feet below one side of the highway in Barangay Barangiran in Alamada, some 50 kilometers north of Cotabato City.

The 10 injured BFP personnel were immediately rushed to a hospital by responding rescuers.

Sinarimbo said the BARMM government will help see through the welfare, while in the hospital, of the BFP members injured in the accident