BARMM helps 71 constituents find jobs

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro labor ministry assisted 71 more people searching for jobs during a jobs fair in Upi town in Maguindanao del Norte last December 28.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao facilitated early on, along with the local government unit of Cotabato City, a jobs fair in this city where organizers linked 111 jobseekers to potential employers --- private firms operating in BARMM.

Bai Sara Jane Sinsuat, director of MOLE-BARMM’s Bureau of Employment, Promotion and Welfare, said Wednesday a total of 71 young jobseekers benefited from their jobs fair in the town proper of Upi on December 28.

Sinsuat said they are grateful to officials of the Upi LGU for supporting the activity, meant to connect jobseekers to prospective employers as part of MOLE-BARMM's labor sector empowerment efforts.

Regional Labor Minister Muslimin Sema said Wednesday they are to embark on more jobs fair this year in other areas in the Bangsamoro region.

The autonomous region covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Cotabato, Lamitan and Marawi.