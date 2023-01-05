  Thursday Jan, 05 2023 06:31:01 AM

BARMM helps 71 constituents find jobs

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 06:15 AM Thu Jan 5, 2023
13
By: 
John M. Unson
The labor ministry is to embark on more jobs fair this year. (From MOLE-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro labor ministry assisted 71 more people searching for jobs during a jobs fair in Upi town in Maguindanao del Norte last December 28.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao facilitated early on, along with the local government unit of Cotabato City, a jobs fair in this city where organizers linked 111 jobseekers to potential employers --- private firms operating in BARMM.

Bai Sara Jane Sinsuat, director of MOLE-BARMM’s Bureau of Employment, Promotion and Welfare, said Wednesday a total of 71 young jobseekers benefited from their jobs fair in the town proper of Upi on December 28.

Sinsuat said they are grateful to officials of the Upi LGU for supporting the activity, meant to connect jobseekers to prospective employers as part of MOLE-BARMM's labor sector empowerment efforts.

Regional Labor Minister Muslimin Sema said Wednesday they are to embark on more jobs fair this year in other areas in the Bangsamoro region.

The autonomous region covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and the cities of Cotabato, Lamitan and Marawi.  

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

1 killed, 3 others hurt in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

UPDATE: Isa patay, tatlo sugatan kabilang ang 1-year-old na bata sa nangyaring ambush sa Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur NANGYARI...

BARMM helps 71 constituents find jobs

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro labor ministry assisted 71 more people searching for jobs during a jobs fair in Upi town in Maguindanao del...

Suspect sa pagpatay ng isang OFW sa Koronadal,. naaresto ng PNP

KORONADAL CITY - Isa sa mga suspek sa pagpatay sa OFW na si Marelou Occeña, nahuli na ng Koronadal PNP Sa panayam ng Radyo BIDA kay Koronadal City...

Karambola ng mga sasakyan, naganap sa Makilala, North Cotabato

APAT na sasakyan, nagkarambola sa National Highway sa Barangay Malasila, Makilala, North Cotabato kagabi. Sangkot dito ang dalawang forward truck...

Father, son dead in Mlang ambush incident

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen killed a Moro farmer active in peacebuilding programs and his son in an ambush Tuesday night in Mlang town in Cotabato...