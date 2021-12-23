BARMM helps Dinagat Island residents

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government on Wednesday shipped more than 10 tons of food rations and other relief provisions for typhoon-stricken residents of Dinagat Island in Surigao del Norte.

Dinagat Island is one of the areas in Surigao Del Norte province that Typhoon Odette ravaged last week.

The “Tulong para sa Dinagat Island” relief mission of the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was launched on Wednesday morning at the 32-hectare BARMM capitol here.

The Ministry of Social Services and Development provided 125,000 kilos of rice, 1,600 water containers and 3,200 boxes of water purifier tablets for the project.

The office of Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo augmented the provisions with 2,000 food packs --- comprised of cereals, instant noodles and coffee --- via the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or READi contingent, of the regional government.

The Bangsamoro-READi is operating under Sinarimbo’s supervision.

The office of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim also released 1,500 hygiene kits for the Dinagat Island Bangsamoro outreach mission.

Sinarimbo and Social Welfare Minister Raissa Jajurie together led the symbolic dispatch of the relief project, along with emergency responders and rescue experts from the Bangsamoro-READi.

Sinarimbo said he is thankful to the Army’s 6th Infantry Division based in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao for helping facilitate the shipment of the relief supplies to beneficiary-communities.