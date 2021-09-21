  Tuesday Sep, 21 2021 06:17:13 PM

BARMM helps settle 6 "clan wars" in Buldon, Maguindanao

Peace and Order • 10:00 AM Tue Sep 21, 2021
57
By: 
BIO BARMM

COTABATO CITY - The families in disputes include Sinangan Family and Korokotoy Family; Gafor Family in Buldon and Panambulan Family in Alamada; Acmad Mokarib and Ebrahim Gulam; Mariano Ariman and Gumubar Seraman; Samion and Kamsari; and Kasawalan Family and Alegonero, Agorada, Tocas and Isko families.

Also involved as intercessors were the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in the area, municipal councilors and barangay local government units.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 suspects in different rape cases nabbed in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested two suspects in separate rape cases in different operations the past two days in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in...

P680k worth of drugs seized in Maguindanao anti-drug operation

680,000.00 Php Worth of Drugs Seized in a Buy Bust Operation A drug buy-bust operation was launched by the joint elements of Sultan Kudarat MPS...

Magelco announces power interruption for Parang, Matanog, Barira, Buldon

To all member consumer served by Parang Feeder What: Scheduled Power Interruption When: September 21, 2021 Tuesday Time: 12nnto 1:30pm...

BARMM helps settle 6 "clan wars" in Buldon, Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - The families in disputes include Sinangan Family and Korokotoy Family; Gafor Family in Buldon and Panambulan Family in Alamada; Acmad...

BARMM assumes control of Cotabato City District Engineering Office

COTABATO CITY -- The city’s district engineering office is now officially under the Ministry of Public Works-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...