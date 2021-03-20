BARMM to hold annual ulama conference for Ramadan

COTABATO CITY — An annual conference of Muslim scholars will be held annually by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to reach consensus on matters concerning moon sighting and declaration of start of fasting for Ramadan.

This came after the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament approved on Wednesday, March 17, resolution 391 directing Bangsamoro Daru’l-Ifta’ to lead the annual conference of ‘Ulama (Muslim scholars) to purposely iron out matters concerning Ramadan moon sighting and come up with unified declaration for the starting of day of fasting.

Member of the Parliament Ustadz Abdulmuhmin Mujahid authored the resolution stipulating that there is an urgent need for an ‘Ulama conference from provinces under BARMM.

The resolution reads “…The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ should take initiative and grab opportunity to convene the Ulamas of the Bangsamoro for consultation so as to forge concensus on the issue of moon sighting for determining the month of Ramadan and to form linkages and collaboration among all religious sectors and major Muslim Organizations in the country…”

The resolution aims to coordinate all the Ulama within Bangsamoro communities outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in order that to subsequently come up with a unified schedule of moon sighting and declaration for the starting day of Ramadan in 2021.

In the past years, according to Mujahid, ‘Ulama conferences were held inviting the Muftis, focal persons, and muslim organizations particularly from the five provinces and other cities to synchronize the declaration of fasting.

“Kinakailangan talaga na magkaroon muna ng consensus meeting ang mga ulama natin because there is always a difference among our scholars,” Mujahid explained.

Mujahid also explained that the Bangsamoro Government cannot depend on the announcement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the start of Ramadan on April 11 considering time difference of about five to six hours between the Philippines and Saudi.

Presiding Speaker Nabil Tan, Minority Floor Leader Baintan Ampatuan and Atty. Maisara Damdamun-Latiph signified their intention to be co-authors of the resolution. (Bangsamoro Information Office)