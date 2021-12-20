  Monday Dec, 20 2021 02:00:09 AM

BARMM honors 14th century foreign Islamic missionary 

TOURISM • 19:45 PM Sun Dec 19, 2021
37
By: 
John M. Unson
The Guinakit fluvial parade on Sunday at Tamontaka River in Cotabato City. (From MTIT-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government capped off with a “Guinakit” fluvial parade its commemoration on Sunday of the arrival here in the 14th century of Shariff Mohammad Kabunsuan from Johore Bahru, now part of Malaysia.

Kabunsuan, an Islamic preacher of mixed Arab and Malay descent, was responsible for organizing the first ever Muslim communities in pagan settlements in what is now Cotabato City and neighboring provinces.

The foreign missionary arrived here from Johore Bahru via the Illana Bay riding a colorful Guinakit watercraft adorned with colorful flags, according to contemporary historians.

Central Mindanao commemorates the Shariff Kabunsuan Festival every December 19, a non-working holiday.

This year’s festival was organized by the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Hundreds of spectators, among them local executives from Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, watched the Guinakit fluvial parade at the Tamontaka River that drains through the southwestern seacoast of Cotabato City.

The MTIT-BARMM also facilitated, through its director-general Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo and senior staff Mustapha Ala, Jr., a seven-day trade fair here that showcased products of traditional crafts like loom woven cloth, metal wares and food.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

From bullets to ballots: Once separatist MILF now gun for elective seats

COTABATO CITY —- Ali Tatak, a former fighter of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), said the 2022 elections will be his first time ever to vote...

BARMM honors 14th century foreign Islamic missionary 

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government capped off with a “Guinakit” fluvial parade its commemoration on Sunday of the arrival here in the 14th...

No death due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 18, 2021 (6:00 PM) SIXTEEN (16) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THIRTY-THREE (33) NEW RECOVERIES...

12 more BIFF men surrender in Maguindanao 

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao --- Twelve more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, five of them bomb-makers, surrendered here Friday....

Suspects in murder of 2 minors in North Cotabato identified

MLANG, North Cotabato --- Investigators have identified the suspects in the December 10 murder, using a long kitchen knife and a baseball bat,...