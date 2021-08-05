BARMM housing project in Wao, LDS nears completion

COTABATO CITY – Fifty core shelter units intended for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Marawi City and indigent families in Barangay Bo-ot, in Wao Municipality, Lanao del Sur are now over 70% completion.



Abdullah Cusain, Project Manager of Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (KAPYANAN), said this during a site inspection held Tuesday, August 4.



KAPYANAN is one of the special programs of Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim which aims to improve the living condition of the poorest of the poor in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).



“I would say nasa more than 70% na rin itong physical structure ng mga pabahay, and I really tried my best to visit the area, dahil I want to see for myself kung ano yung actual accomplishment or yung percentage ng implementation sa area na ito," said Cusain who is also BARMM's Assistant Senior Minister.



Complete with solar power and water component, the 50-units shelters cost over Php20.3 million, with each unit costing Php406, 254.64.



According to Cusain, the shelters are part of the 1000 housing units planned for Lanao del Sur under Office of the Chief Minister's 2019 budget appropriations. For fiscal year 2020, additional 900 units were appropriated for the province, and another 1000 units for 2021.



"Nagdala po tayo ng food packs... and water containers. Component pa rin ito ng KAPYANAN program which are housing projects, food assistance, and later on 'yung livelihood assistance and water sanitation," Cusain said, adding that the packs can last for at least 2-3 months.



Last month, KAPYANAN also conducted a similar food distribution for the beneficiaries of the 50 core shelters in Barangay Dimapatoy, Bubong Municipality.



One of the IDPs Assalan Ampatua, 42, a father of 6, thanked the Bangsamoro Government for the relief aid and the permanent shelter that will be given to them.



“Pag nag-uusap po kaming limampung benepesyaryo ay natutuwa po kami at nagpapasalamat po kami sa nagbigay ng mga bahay, lalong lalo na po sa BARMM government," said Ampatua.



Municipal Councilor Jamal Adiong and Bo-ot Barangay Chairman Lominog W. Magondacan represented the local government during the food packs distribution. (Bangsamoro Information Office)