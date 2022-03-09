BARMM interior minister breaks ground, turnover Lanao Sur infra projects

COTABATO CITY -- Minister Naguib Sinarimbo on Monday has inspected development projects the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao have built for local govenrment units in Lanao del Sur.

His activities around the Lake Lanao included the following:

1. Turnover and inauguration of two newly completed barangay halls in Lumbac Inudaran and Campung Inudaran in Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

2. We check on the progress of the ongoing construction of the Municipal Hall building of the municipality of Madalum, LDS.

3. Groundbreaking for the construction of Water System for the municipality of Bayang in historic Pedang Karbala of the south side of the Lake Lanao.

4. Groundbreaking for the construction of the Legislative Building of Lumbayanague, Lanao del sur.

"We were priviliged to be joined by the Deputy Chief Minister Aleem Solaiman and we thank the local chief executives of Lanao del sur for their continuing support to the Bangsamoro Government," said Sianarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson.