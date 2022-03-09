  Wednesday Mar, 09 2022 06:06:37 PM

BARMM interior minister breaks ground, turnover Lanao Sur infra projects

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:45 AM Wed Mar 9, 2022
36
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY -- Minister Naguib Sinarimbo on Monday has inspected development projects the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao have built for local govenrment units in Lanao del Sur.

His activities around the Lake Lanao included the following:

1. Turnover and inauguration of two newly completed barangay halls in Lumbac Inudaran and Campung Inudaran in Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

2. We check on the progress of the ongoing construction of the Municipal Hall building of the municipality of Madalum, LDS.

3. Groundbreaking for the construction of Water System for the municipality of Bayang in historic Pedang Karbala of the south side of the Lake Lanao.

4. Groundbreaking for the construction of the Legislative Building of Lumbayanague, Lanao del sur.

"We were priviliged to be joined by the Deputy Chief Minister Aleem Solaiman and we thank the local chief executives of Lanao del sur for their continuing support to the Bangsamoro Government," said Sianarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson.

May be an image of 5 people, people sitting and people standing

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Floods, landslides displace 300 SoCot town residents

KORONADAL CITY – At least 300 individuals were temporarily displaced after flash floods hit parts of the municipality of Lake Sebu and the near...

Cotelco announces March power interruption sked in Kidapawan

POWER-OFF : KIDAPAWAN/M'LANG AREA WHEN : MARCH 12, 2022 (SATURDAY) TIME : 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM (9 HOURS) Affected areas : Brgy. Kalaisan, Brgy...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for March 12

To our valued customers in Peñafrancia, Federville, and Purveyors Subd., RH-11, Cotabato City, please be guided that we will be having a 4-hour power...

Villager perished, foot bridges destroyed by floods in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY --- A villager perished and two footbridges over two rivers were damaged by flashfloods Tuesday in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato that...

Landslides destroy 8 houses in upland Maguindanao town 

COTABATO CITY --- Eight houses of ethnic Tedurays in Upi, Maguindanao were destroyed before dawn Tuesday by mud and rocks that cascaded from a...