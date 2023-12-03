  Sunday Dec, 03 2023 01:07:33 PM

BARMM Interior Minister Sinarimbo condemns MSU Marawi Christian mass bombing

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 12:00 PM Sun Dec 3, 2023
By: 
MILG news release

Statement of the MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo on the MSU Marawi Gymnasium Bombing

December 3, 2023

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the inhumane bombing inside the Mindanao State University - Marawi City Dimaporo Gymnasium while our peace-loving Christian brothers and sisters were attending Sunday Mass.

During Mindanao Week of Peace, an attack on a religious gathering within an academic institution is just an act of sheer terror that claimed the lives of three individuals and injured at least nine more.

We denounce this heinous act of terrorism.

We demand justice for the victims of the Marawi MSU bombing. We pray that this incident does not jeopardize our efforts to maintain peace in Mindanao and does not taint the progress of the peace process in the Bangsamoro.

We call on the members of the community to remain calm but vigilant as thorough investigations are being conducted by our security sector.

Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims."

