BARMM IP lady official gunned down in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY – Unidentified gunman shot dead a lady division head of an Indigenous Peoples (IP) office in the Bangsamoro region on Tuesday night in Barangay Rosary Heights XI here.

Major Amil Andungan Jr, Cotabato City Police Station 2 chief, identified the victim as Jocelyn Samar Palao, 52 years old, head of ancestral domain division of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MIPA-BARMM).

Andungan said Palao, a member of Teduray tribe and resident of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, was sitting at the back of a Suzuki mini-van heading for home with two companions when shot by one of two men riding tandem on motorbike along Teodoro V. Juliano Avenue, Barangay Rosary Heights XI, Cotabato City at about 5:30 p.m.

Unharmed were Jimmy Benito, also from South Upi and Nurudin Zacaria, a resident of San Pablo Village in the same barangay.

“We are still investigating, as to the motive and identities of the attackers, were are still trying to find out,” Andungan said in the vernacular in a radio interview.

Member of Parliament Froilyn Tenorio Mendoza of Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) has strongly condemned the attack against Palao.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this vicious attack on an IP women. Many women’s lives were lost and are deprived of these attacks on women and are unacceptable under any circumstances,” she said in a statement.

Mendoza said her office is deeply concerned about the repeated attacks on women’s in this context of fear and violence.

“When an IP woman is under attack and become targets, not only their lives are shattered but the future of the IP children,” she said.

She called for greater efforts to protect all women in the Bangsamoro “against these senseless acts.”

Both Mendoza and Palao are known IP women defenders and have been promoting the rights and well being of every women and their important role in nation building.

She also appealed to her colleagues in the BTA to support calls for justice and focusing special effort on reaching speedy justice for this senseless act.

