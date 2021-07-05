BARMM kicks off 2021 National Nutrition Month celebration

COTABATO CITY — Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) led the kick off program for the regional celebration of the 47th National Nutrition Month through a motorcade and online launch on Monday, July 5.

Dr. Kadil Sinolinding, Bangsamoro Government’s program coordinator for National Nutrition Council, said Nutrition Month is an annual campaign held every July to create greater awareness among Filipinos on the importance of nutrition as provided under Presidential Decree 491, or the Nutrition Act of the Philippines.

“The Nutrition Month campaign is an institutional campaign that offers an opportunity for various stakeholders to come together to inform about the most relevant nutrition issue in the Philippines,” Dr. Sinolinding added.

This year’s celebration, he noted, focuses on encouraging various stakeholders to participate and engage in activities to improve nutrition — to increase understanding of the first 1,000 days of life strategy and the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN).

“Ang tema ay naka-focus sa mga nanay, upang pangalagaan ang kanilang pagbubuntis; doon sa mga bagong silang, hanggang sa umabot sa first 1,000 days-9 months pregnancy —one year of life until two years old,” Dr. Sinolinding said.

Nutritional problems that affect Filipinos include stunting, wasting, obesity, micronutrient deficiency, and hunger and food insecurity.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim said the BARMM will continue to combat malnutrition even amid the fight against the pandemic.

“The Bangsamoro Government is committed to make sure we live up to that vision,” Chief Minister Ebrahim added.

Dr. Bashary Latiph, minister for Ministry of Health (MOH), said the theme calls for continued action to address malnutrition even during the pandemic.

“We must remember the importance of nutrition awareness because it is the initial step in increasing the demand for availing nutritional services rendered by the government,” Dr. Latiph. (Bangsamoro Information Office)